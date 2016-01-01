Overview of Dr. James Thomas, MD

Dr. James Thomas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Thomas works at MUSC Health Rutledge Tower in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.