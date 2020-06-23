Overview of Dr. James Thompson, DO

Dr. James Thompson, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Newport News, VA. They graduated from Osteopathic Medicine, Arizona College Of Osteopathic Medicine, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Sentara Careplex Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Thompson works at TPMG - Newport News Internal Medicine in Newport News, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.