Dr. James Thompson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Thompson, MD
Dr. James Thompson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital, Norwalk Hospital and Stamford Hospital.
Dr. Thompson works at
Dr. Thompson's Office Locations
-
1
Neurology Associates of Norwalk PC637 West Ave Ste 200, Norwalk, CT 06850 Directions (203) 852-3019
- 2 46 Fairview Ave Ste 114, Skowhegan, ME 04976 Directions (207) 474-6943
- 3 605 West Ave Ste 2, Norwalk, CT 06850 Directions (203) 853-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
- Norwalk Hospital
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Thompson is a fantastic doctor. He is easy to talk to and spends time with his patients. I would recommend him highly. I have been a patient of his for approximately 15 years.
About Dr. James Thompson, MD
- Neurology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1306928445
Education & Certifications
- Yale Univeristy School Of Medicine-Epilepsy Fellowship
- Yale-New Haven Hospital-Neurology
- Yale-New Haven Hospital-Medicine
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thompson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thompson has seen patients for Tremor, EEG (Electroencephalogram) and Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thompson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thompson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thompson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.