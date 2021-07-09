Overview of Dr. James Thompson, MD

Dr. James Thompson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED|University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital, Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center, Saint Joseph East, Saint Joseph London and Saint Joseph Mount Sterling.



Dr. Thompson works at CHI Saint Joseph Health - Sleep Care Center in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Restless Leg Syndrome and Insomnia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.