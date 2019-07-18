Overview of Dr. James Thornton, MD

Dr. James Thornton, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas.



Dr. Thornton works at Plastic Surgery Clinic - Facial Paralysis At Outpatient Building in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Grafts, Facial Reconstruction and Adjacent Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.