Dr. James Thrasher, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.3 (41)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James Thrasher, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Arkansas College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Arkansas Heart Hospital, Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway, Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock, Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock, CHI St. Vincent Infirmary and Conway Regional Health System.

Dr. Thrasher works at Market Place Medical Clinic in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Arkansas Diabetes and Endocrinology Center
    11400 Huron Ln, Little Rock, AR 72211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 666-3666
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Arkansas Heart Hospital
  • Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway
  • Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
  • Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock
  • CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
  • Conway Regional Health System

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Conn's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Insulin Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Klinefelter Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Metabolic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arkansas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Advantage
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of Arkansas
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • QualChoice
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    May 14, 2021
    Dr. Thrasher is great endocrinologist. He listens to his patients. Explains everything and always makes sure I understand what we have talked about . I always feel he takes time with me and never feel rushed . I never worry when I go to my appointments because I know that he and his staff have my best interest at heart . I travel 4 hour one way for my appointment. But don’t mind because of the quality of care I get . I feel better now than I ever have . Thank you doctor Thrasher and your staff
    Melva Jeanene Wheat — May 14, 2021
    About Dr. James Thrasher, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 31 years of experience
    • English, French, German, Italian and Russian
    • 1841250875
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
    • University Of Arkansas College Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Thrasher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thrasher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Thrasher has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thrasher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Thrasher works at Market Place Medical Clinic in Little Rock, AR. View the full address on Dr. Thrasher’s profile.

    Dr. Thrasher has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thrasher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Thrasher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thrasher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thrasher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thrasher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

