Dr. James Threatt, MD
Dr. James Threatt, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Billings, MT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Emory University.
James E Threatt907 Broadwater Sq, Billings, MT 59101 Directions (406) 259-1155
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Experienced and highly competent, is how I describe Dr. Threat. He is always on time, friendly, and addresses my concerns.
About Dr. James Threatt, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- Emory University
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Threatt has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Threatt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Threatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Threatt has seen patients for Eye Infections, Keratitis and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Threatt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Threatt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Threatt.
