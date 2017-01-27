Overview

Dr. James Throneberry, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Conway, AR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway and Conway Regional Health System.



Dr. Throneberry works at Throneberry Family Clinic in Conway, AR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.