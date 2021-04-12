Dr. James Tierney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tierney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Tierney, MD
Overview of Dr. James Tierney, MD
Dr. James Tierney, MD is an Urology Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Urology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from WV School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital, CAMC Memorial Hospital, CAMC Women and Children's Hospital and Jackson General Hospital.

Dr. Tierney's Office Locations
Integrated Health Care Providers Inc.11 COURTNEY DR, Charleston, WV 25304 Directions (304) 925-8521Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
- CAMC Memorial Hospital
- CAMC Women and Children's Hospital
- Jackson General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- HealthSmart
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Special Needs Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor and great staff!!
About Dr. James Tierney, MD
- Urology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1205920261
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pittsburgh|University of Pittsburgh / Main Campus
- WVU
- WV School of Osteopathic Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tierney has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tierney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tierney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tierney has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Incontinence and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tierney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Tierney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tierney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tierney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tierney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.