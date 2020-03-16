See All Neurosurgeons in Bradenton, FL
Dr. James Tiesi, MD

Neurosurgery
3.3 (47)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. James Tiesi, MD

Dr. James Tiesi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They completed their residency with University of Illinois - Michael Reese Hospital -Cook County Hospital|University Of Illinois-Michael Reese Hospital-Cook County Hospital

Dr. Tiesi works at Neurospinal Associates in Bradenton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Thoracic Spine Fracture and Lumbar Spine Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tiesi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Neurospinal Associates
    200 3rd Ave W Ste 200, Bradenton, FL 34205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 274-4131
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Blake Hospital
  • Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
  • Manatee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thoracic Spine Fracture
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adult Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aneurysm Clipping Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cervical Herniated Disc Surgery With Fusion Chevron Icon
Anterior Cervical Herniated Disc Surgery With Plating and Fusion Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Cyst Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Lesion Chevron Icon
Brain Neoplasm Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Surgery Chevron Icon
Calypso® Targeting Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Complex Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Complex Spinal Deformity Correction Chevron Icon
Complex Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Complex Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Craniotomy Chevron Icon
Craniotomy for Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Craniotomy for Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Open Reduction and Internal Fixation (ORIF) Chevron Icon
Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intracranial Hematoma Chevron Icon
Intracranial Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Intracranial Tumor Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Kyphosis
Kyphosis Surgery Chevron Icon
Laminectomy Chevron Icon
Laminoplasty Chevron Icon
Laminotomy Chevron Icon
Lordosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lordosis
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Fusion Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Lumbar Laminectomy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Puncture Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Sprain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Sympathetic Block Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Metastatic Spinal Cord Cancer Chevron Icon
Microdiscectomy Chevron Icon
Microsurgical Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Decompression for Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Muscle Biopsy Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Obstructive Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
Osteomyelitis Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Posterior Cervical Laminectomy Chevron Icon
Primary Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Lesions Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Skull Base Tumor Chevron Icon
Skull Fracture Chevron Icon
Skull Injuries Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Cancer Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Decompression Chevron Icon
Spinal Discectomy Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spinal Internal Fixation Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Spinal Spacer Procedure Chevron Icon
Spinal Tumor Surgery Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Surgery Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hematoma Chevron Icon
Surgical Nutrition Chevron Icon
Surgical Orthodontics Chevron Icon
Thoracic Disc Disorders Chevron Icon
Thoracic Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Thoracic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Thoracic Tumors Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Total Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Traumatic Spine Disease Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Vertebroplasty Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. James Tiesi, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • English, Spanish
    • 1427015031
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Illinois - Michael Reese Hospital -Cook County Hospital|University Of Illinois-Michael Reese Hospital-Cook County Hospital
    • University of Illinois - Cook County Hospital|University Of Illinois-Cook County Hospital
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Tiesi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tiesi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tiesi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tiesi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tiesi works at Neurospinal Associates in Bradenton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Tiesi’s profile.

    Dr. Tiesi has seen patients for Thoracic Spine Fracture and Lumbar Spine Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tiesi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Tiesi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tiesi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tiesi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tiesi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

