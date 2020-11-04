See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Orlando, FL
Dr. James Toledano Jr, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (1)
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James Toledano Jr, MD

Dr. James Toledano Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry.

Dr. Toledano Jr works at James Toledano Jr in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Humerus Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Toledano Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Scripts Pharmacy
    1222 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 841-3040
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children
    92 W Miller St, Orlando, FL 32806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 841-1522
    Monday
    6:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    6:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    6:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    6:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    6:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    6:00am - 6:00pm
    Sunday
    6:00am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Humerus Fracture
Broken Arm
Spina Bifida
Humerus Fracture
Broken Arm
Spina Bifida

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 04, 2020
    Brilliant surgeon who is also kind and nice to patients and parents. Highly recommend. He did surgery on my 12-year-old after he broke his elbow. T knot has doctor.
    Julie Raeburn — Nov 04, 2020
    About Dr. James Toledano Jr, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1902878176
    Education & Certifications

    • Georgetown University / School of Dentistry
