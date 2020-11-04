Overview of Dr. James Toledano Jr, MD

Dr. James Toledano Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry.



Dr. Toledano Jr works at James Toledano Jr in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Humerus Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.