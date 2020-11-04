Dr. Toledano Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. James Toledano Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. James Toledano Jr, MD
Dr. James Toledano Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry.
Scripts Pharmacy1222 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (321) 841-3040Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children92 W Miller St, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (321) 841-1522Monday6:00am - 6:00pmTuesday6:00am - 6:00pmWednesday6:00am - 6:00pmThursday6:00am - 6:00pmFriday6:00am - 6:00pmSaturday6:00am - 6:00pmSunday6:00am - 6:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Brilliant surgeon who is also kind and nice to patients and parents. Highly recommend. He did surgery on my 12-year-old after he broke his elbow. T knot has doctor.
About Dr. James Toledano Jr, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1902878176
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University / School of Dentistry
