Dr. James Toney, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Toney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Toney, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Toney, DPM
Dr. James Toney, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lansing, MI.
Dr. Toney works at
Dr. Toney's Office Locations
-
1
John Throckmorton Dpm PC3390 E Jolly Rd, Lansing, MI 48910 Directions (517) 882-8673
-
2
Mclaren Orthopedic Hospital2727 S Pennsylvania Ave, Lansing, MI 48910 Directions (517) 975-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Healthcare
- Sparrow Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Toney?
Dr. Toney performed a lapidus bunionectomy, weil 2nd metatarsal on my foot in February. I can't say enough about the excellent job he did with my surgery & recovery. I found Dr. Toney to be an excellent communicator who is very skilled and yet very personable. In all of my follow up appointments, Dr. Toney was very thorough in explaining his observations & suggestions through the recovery process. The appointments were all timely and I never felt rushed. Dr. Toney clearly & thoroughly answered all of my questions both before & after the surgery. Since my surgery. my wife and I have referred numerous people to Dr. Toney for foot issues. And the feedback from their visits with Dr. Toney have all been very positive! No surprise!!!
About Dr. James Toney, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1821354234
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Toney has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Toney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Toney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Toney works at
Dr. Toney has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Toney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Toney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Toney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Toney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.