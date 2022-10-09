Overview

Dr. James Torosis, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Redwood City, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital) and Sequoia Hospital.



Dr. Torosis works at Peninsula Gastroenterology Medical Group in Redwood City, CA with other offices in Mountain View, CA and Atherton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Constipation and Ulcerative Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.