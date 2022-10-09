Dr. James Torosis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Torosis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Torosis, MD
Dr. James Torosis, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Redwood City, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital) and Sequoia Hospital.
Peninsula Gastroentorology2900 Whipple Ave Ste 245, Redwood City, CA 94062 Directions (650) 365-3700
Peninsula Gastroenterology Medical Group Inc2500 Hospital Dr Bldg 8, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (650) 964-3636
Atherton Endoscopy Center3351 El Camino Real Ste 220, Atherton, CA 94027 Directions (650) 363-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
- Sequoia Hospital
Dr. Torosis is the best! I have been his patient for many years and have referred many friends who also believe he is the best gastroenterologist in the Bay area.
About Dr. James Torosis, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English, French and Greek
- 1851477467
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Mercy Hospital
- McGill U|McGill University
- McGill University Faculty of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
