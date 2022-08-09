Dr. James Totoro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Totoro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Totoro, MD
Overview of Dr. James Totoro, MD
Dr. James Totoro, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.
Dr. Totoro works at
Dr. Totoro's Office Locations
-
1
James A. Totoro, MD, PLLC13321 N Meridian Ave Ste 400, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 608-6868
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor was very easy to work with and the diligent with time. Unlike most doctors we have experienced, he was not late or even on time. He was early!
About Dr. James Totoro, MD
- General Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1043298177
Education & Certifications
- Okla Hospital Clin
- Okla Hospital Clin
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Totoro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Totoro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Totoro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Totoro works at
Dr. Totoro has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Totoro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Totoro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Totoro.
