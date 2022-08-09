Overview of Dr. James Totoro, MD

Dr. James Totoro, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.



Dr. Totoro works at James A Totoro MD PLLC in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.