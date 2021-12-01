Overview of Dr. James Toung, MD

Dr. James Toung, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Cypress, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood.



Dr. Toung works at Texas Ear, Nose & Throat Specialists, P.A. in Cypress, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Head or Neck Lump or Swelling along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.