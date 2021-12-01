Dr. James Toung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Toung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Toung, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Toung, MD
Dr. James Toung, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Cypress, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood.
Dr. Toung works at
Dr. Toung's Office Locations
-
1
Texas ENT Specialists - North Cypress21216 Northwest Fwy Ste 310, Cypress, TX 77429 Directions (281) 897-0416Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
-
2
Texas ENT Specialists - Fairfield15103 Mason Rd Ste C-4, Cypress, TX 77433 Directions (832) 678-8330Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Toung?
Excellent! This was my 2nd experience with Dr. Toung and he was very patient and concise. My 1st visit was an ear issue, he explained the problem and gave me a salve to fix it and no medicines were recommended and I appreciated that. Now I have a sinus problem and explained my problem and how he can help me. The staff is very friendly and helpful with a shout out to a nurse, LaQuinta. She is so pleasant and kind. Another shout out to Tammi the physicians assistant, I went to see her due to scheduling and she too was wonderful and gave me the right medication to fix my then problem. I’m grateful to all!
About Dr. James Toung, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 23 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1609863083
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
- Cornell University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Toung has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Toung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Toung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Toung works at
Dr. Toung has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Head or Neck Lump or Swelling, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Toung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Toung speaks Mandarin.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Toung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Toung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Toung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.