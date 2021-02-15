Dr. James Toussaint, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Toussaint is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Toussaint, MD
Dr. James Toussaint, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of North Dakota / Main Campus|University Of North Dakota School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Charlotte Gastroenterology Hepatology Ballantyne15830 Ballantyne Medical Pl Ste 175, Charlotte, NC 28277 Directions (877) 825-6894Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Accepted Insurance Carriers:
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Toussaint is the best doctor you could imagine. I have seen many gastroenterologists in the Charlotte area and found him to be the best.
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1760430235
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- University Of North Dakota Affiliated Hospitals
- University Of North Dakota Affiliated Hospitals
- University of North Dakota / Main Campus|University Of North Dakota School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
