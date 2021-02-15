Overview

Dr. James Toussaint, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of North Dakota / Main Campus|University Of North Dakota School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Toussaint works at Charlotte Gastroenterology Hepatology Ballantyne in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.