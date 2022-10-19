Dr. James Tracey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tracey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Tracey, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fall River, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital and Saint Anne's Hospital.
Smg Breast Care851 Middle St Ste 3100, Fall River, MA 02721 Directions (508) 235-5229
Hawthorn Medical Associates535 Faunce Corner Rd, N Dartmouth, MA 02747 Directions (508) 996-3991
- Charlton Memorial Hospital
- Saint Anne's Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Tufts Health Plan
Dr Tracey is a very caring dr. He actually listens to all your concerns and works with you to help serve you best. He knows you know your body better than anyone. He has been my GI for at least 20 years roughly. He NEVER has his hand on the doorknob and rushing you. I have crohns and he has gone above an beyond to help me. I have alot of trauma from doctors and hospitals but he has eliminated much of that with his bedside manner. His office makes you feel like your part of the family. His front desk secretary,Lucy, is absolutely amazing as well. I will never be able to find the service and help I get from there. I want to move deep into new Hampshire and his office is the only reason I havnt moved yet.
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Chinese and French
- 1235106105
- Griffin Hosp-Yale U
- The Miriam Hospital
- Miriam Hospital Brown University
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
