Overview

Dr. James Tracey, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fall River, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital and Saint Anne's Hospital.



Dr. Tracey works at Fall River Family Health in Fall River, MA with other offices in N Dartmouth, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Hernia and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.