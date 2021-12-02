Dr. James Trammell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trammell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Trammell, MD
Overview of Dr. James Trammell, MD
Dr. James Trammell, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center and Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood.
Dr. Trammell works at
Dr. Trammell's Office Locations
-
1
Christopher S. Eddleman M.d. Phd Pllc1924 Pine St Ste 504, Abilene, TX 79601 Directions (325) 670-4730
Hospital Affiliations
- Hendrick Medical Center
- Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Trammell?
Excellent. He performed my neck surgery and two carpel tunnel surgeries. Very caring and professional. Takes time to listen and care.
About Dr. James Trammell, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1689876005
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trammell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trammell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trammell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trammell works at
Dr. Trammell has seen patients for Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trammell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Trammell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trammell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trammell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trammell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.