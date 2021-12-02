Overview of Dr. James Trammell, MD

Dr. James Trammell, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center and Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood.



Dr. Trammell works at Neurosurgery Associates in Abilene, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.