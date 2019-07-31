Overview

Dr. James Trapnell, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UCLA School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital and Sonoma Valley Hospital.



Dr. Trapnell works at Northern California Medical Associates (NCMA) in Santa Rosa, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.