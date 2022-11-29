Overview

Dr. James Trippi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Crawfordsville, IN. They completed their residency with SUNY Upstate



Dr. Trippi works at Ascension Medical Group Crawfordsville Cardiology in Crawfordsville, IN with other offices in Indianapolis, IN and Carmel, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.