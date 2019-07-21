See All General Dentists in Carrollton, TX
Dr. James Tritton, DDS

Dr. James Tritton, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Carrollton, TX. 

Dr. Tritton works at James Tritton James L DDS PC in Carrollton, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans.

    James Tritton James L DDS PC
    3008 E Hebron Pkwy Ste 100, Carrollton, TX 75010 (214) 253-9980

    Aetna
    Assurant Health
    Cigna
    Delta Dental
    Dental Network of America
    Guardian
    Humana
    Principal Financial Group
    UnitedHealthCare

    Jul 21, 2019
    Great staff and great dentist. I started going to Dr. Tritton about 6 years ago. I was impressed with how much his staff liked him. They've been with him forever. When he was done with his exam he gave me a list of things I should have done, the cost, what was urgent and other treatments that should be done if I chose (replace a filling, etc., deep cleaning). I broke a crown while Dr. Tritton was on vacation and left a message and got a call back with 30 minutes helping me get the crown fixed. I will definitely call the office when I need to have further dental work. Cleanings are actually fun.
    Dentistry
    English
    1659311298
    Texas Tech University
    Dr. James Tritton, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Tritton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tritton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Tritton works at James Tritton James L DDS PC in Carrollton, TX.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Tritton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tritton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tritton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

