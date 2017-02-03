Overview of Dr. James Tsai, MD

Dr. James Tsai, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield.



Dr. Tsai works at San Dimas Medical Group in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Chronic Pelvic Pain and Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.