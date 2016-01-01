Dr. Tseng accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. James Tseng, MD
Overview of Dr. James Tseng, MD
Dr. James Tseng, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lake Havasu City, AZ.
Dr. Tseng works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Tseng's Office Locations
-
1
Phillip A St Raymond MD Pllc1972 Mesquite Ave, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403 Directions (928) 854-6500
-
2
Tuba City Regional Health Care Corporation167 N Main St, Tuba City, AZ 86045 Directions (928) 283-2065
Hospital Affiliations
- Havasu Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tseng?
About Dr. James Tseng, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Chinese
- 1245463157
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tseng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tseng works at
Dr. Tseng has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tseng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tseng speaks Chinese.
Dr. Tseng has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tseng.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tseng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tseng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.