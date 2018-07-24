Overview of Dr. James Tucci, MD

Dr. James Tucci, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from State University Of New York Downstate, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Tucci works at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Pearl River, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Arm, Limb Pain and Scoliosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.