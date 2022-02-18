Overview of Dr. James Tucker, MD

Dr. James Tucker, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Roseville, CA.



Dr. Tucker works at Medical Vision Technology in Roseville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Astigmatism, Floaters and Farsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.