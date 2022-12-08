Overview

Dr. James Turek, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Murrells Inlet, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center, Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.



Dr. Turek works at Tidelands Health Family Medicine in Murrells Inlet, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.