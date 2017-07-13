Overview of Dr. James Tyree, MD

Dr. James Tyree, MD is an Urology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Baylor University.



Dr. Tyree works at Corpus Christi Urology Group in Corpus Christi, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.