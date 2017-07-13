Dr. James Tyree, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tyree is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Tyree, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Tyree, MD
Dr. James Tyree, MD is an Urology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Baylor University.
Dr. Tyree works at
Dr. Tyree's Office Locations
Corpus Christi Office601 Texan Trl Ste 100, Corpus Christi, TX 78411 Directions (361) 884-6381
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tyree was very straight forward answered all of our questions, he did not try to sugar coat anything. if he was not positive of an answer he told you that. We were very very happy with him, his associates, and his office and the care we received both in the office and hospital.
About Dr. James Tyree, MD
- Urology
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tyree has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tyree accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tyree has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tyree has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tyree on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Tyree. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tyree.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tyree, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tyree appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.