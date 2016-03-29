Overview of Dr. James Udell, MD

Dr. James Udell, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from The Medical College of Pennslyvania and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.



Dr. Udell works at Arthritis Group in Langhorne, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.