Dr. James Udell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Udell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Rheumatologists
- PA
- Langhorne
- Dr. James Udell, MD
Dr. James Udell, MD
Overview of Dr. James Udell, MD
Dr. James Udell, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from The Medical College of Pennslyvania and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.
Dr. Udell works at
Dr. Udell's Office Locations
-
1
Arthritis Group920 Town Center Dr Ste 30, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions
-
2
Arthritis Group7908 Bustleton Ave Unit B, Philadelphia, PA 19152 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Rheumatoid Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chondrocalcinosis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Dupuytren's Contracture
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Intervertebral Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Joint Drainage
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Postherpetic Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Psoriatic Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Sarcoidosis
- View other providers who treat Shingles
- View other providers who treat Spondylitis
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Trigger Finger
- View other providers who treat Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Abnormal Thyroid
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Ankylosing Spondylitis
- View other providers who treat Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease
- View other providers who treat Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
- View other providers who treat Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Diseases
- View other providers who treat Behçet's Disease
- View other providers who treat Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Bone Disorders
- View other providers who treat Bunion
- View other providers who treat Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pelvic Pain
- View other providers who treat Coccygeal Pain
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
- View other providers who treat De Quervain's Disease
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Degenerative Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Dermatomyositis
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
- View other providers who treat Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
- View other providers who treat Felty's Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Folic Acid Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Herniated Disc
- View other providers who treat Hives
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Immunosuppressive Therapy for Psoriatic Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Infusion Therapy
- View other providers who treat Knee Disorders
- View other providers who treat Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Malnutrition
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Muscle Spasm
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis Management
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Pathological Spine Fracture
- View other providers who treat Pericardial Disease
- View other providers who treat Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
- View other providers who treat Plantar Fasciitis
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Polymyositis
- View other providers who treat Potassium Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Proteinuria
- View other providers who treat Pyogenic Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Raynaud's Disease
- View other providers who treat Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis)
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
- View other providers who treat Sjögren's Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Spinal Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Spondylolisthesis
- View other providers who treat Systemic Chondromalacia
- View other providers who treat Systemic Sclerosis
- View other providers who treat Temporal Arteritis
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Viral Hepatitis
- View other providers who treat Viral Infection
- View other providers who treat Wegener's Granulomatosis
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
Insurance Accepted
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Health Net
- Keystone Health Plan East
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Udell?
Top notch doctor with compassion, spends time get to know his patients and has a great sense of humor. Staff is great and hours/locations are convenient.
About Dr. James Udell, MD
- Rheumatology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1770520827
Education & Certifications
- Hospital of The University Of Penn.
- Roger Williams Medical Center
- Roger Williams Medical Center
- The Medical College of Pennslyvania
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Udell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Udell accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Udell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Udell works at
Dr. Udell has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Udell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Udell. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Udell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Udell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Udell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.