Overview of Dr. James Ulchaker, MD

Dr. James Ulchaker, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and South Pointe Hospital.



Dr. Ulchaker works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Beachwood, OH and Independence, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.