Dr. Ulery has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Ulery, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Ulery, MD is a Dermatologist in Monroe, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital and St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.
Dr. Ulery works at
Locations
Skincare Associates PC315 Stewart Rd, Monroe, MI 48162 Directions (734) 457-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ulery has been my dermatologist since 2003 and I can only sing his praises. My condition is Chronic Discoid Lupus (DLE) and due to Dr. Ulery's excellent care have been in remission. He also treats me for eczema which at times flares uncontrollably until I have a visit and he gives me the tools to treat it. He far exceeds my former dermatologist that never could get my Lupus under any type of control. He is an excellent dermatologist. I recommend him highly. The key to any good doctor is for them to listen, look, and assess which he does every time. The key for a good patient is to listen and use the tools the doctor gives them.
About Dr. James Ulery, MD
- Dermatology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1043313919
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ulery accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ulery works at
Dr. Ulery has seen patients for Dermatitis, Dry Skin and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ulery on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Ulery. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ulery.
