Overview of Dr. James Upshaw, MD

Dr. James Upshaw, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent Peach, Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center and Piedmont Macon Medical Center.



Dr. Upshaw works at Coliseum Cancer Center in Macon, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.