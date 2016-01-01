Dr. James Upton, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Upton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Upton, APRN is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fargo, ND.
Essentia Health-South University Clinic (Fargo)1702 University Dr S Fl 3, Fargo, ND 58103 Directions
Essentia Health-32nd Avenue Clinic (Fargo)3000 32nd Ave S # 55, Fargo, ND 58103 Directions
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- Male
- 1023491909
- Essentia Health-Fosston
- Essentia Health-Fargo
Dr. Upton accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Upton using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Upton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Upton has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Upton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Upton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Upton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.