Dr. James Uselman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. James Uselman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Ohiohealth Neurological Physicians3555 Olentangy River Rd Ste 2001, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 533-5500
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
He's legit! He answered all of my questions and was very honest, something everyone should look for in a doctor.
- Neurosurgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1336146513
- Ohio State University
- Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Uselman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Uselman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Uselman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Uselman has seen patients for Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Uselman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Uselman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Uselman.
