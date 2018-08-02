Overview of Dr. James Uselman, MD

Dr. James Uselman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Uselman works at Ohio Health Neurological Physicians in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.