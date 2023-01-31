Overview of Dr. James Uyeki, MD

Dr. James Uyeki, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Kyle, TX. They completed their fellowship with MD Anderson Canc Ctr U TX|University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center



Dr. Uyeki works at Texas Oncology - Hays County in Kyle, TX with other offices in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.