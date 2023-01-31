See All Oncologists in Kyle, TX
Dr. James Uyeki, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. James Uyeki, MD

Oncology
5.0 (111)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. James Uyeki, MD

Dr. James Uyeki, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Kyle, TX. They completed their fellowship with MD Anderson Canc Ctr U TX|University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Dr. Uyeki works at Texas Oncology - Hays County in Kyle, TX with other offices in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Uyeki's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Oncology - Hays County
    211 Elmhurst Ste A, Kyle, TX 78640 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 503-5188
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Texas Oncology - South Austin
    4101 James Casey St Ste 100, Austin, TX 78745 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 503-5189
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. David's South Austin Medical Center
  • Ascension Seton Hays
  • CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Pancytopenia
Anemia
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Pancytopenia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Leukemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Leukemia
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Malignant Tumor of the Head and-or Neck Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 112 ratings
    Patient Ratings (112)
    5 Star
    (111)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Uyeki?

    Jan 31, 2023
    Dr.Uyeki is wonderful. I am grateful for his excellent care.
    Wolf — Jan 31, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. James Uyeki, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. James Uyeki, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Uyeki to family and friends

    Dr. Uyeki's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Uyeki

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. James Uyeki, MD.

    About Dr. James Uyeki, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124187927
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • MD Anderson Canc Ctr U TX|University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of California
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Calif|University Of California
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Uyeki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Uyeki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Uyeki has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Uyeki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Uyeki has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Uyeki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    112 patients have reviewed Dr. Uyeki. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Uyeki.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Uyeki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Uyeki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. James Uyeki, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.