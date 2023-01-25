Overview of Dr. James Vander, MD

Dr. James Vander, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Plymouth Meeting, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Michigan and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Vander works at MidAtlantic Retina Associates in Plymouth Meeting, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Vitreous Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.