Offers telehealth
Dr. James Vander, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Plymouth Meeting, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Michigan and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Vander's Office Locations
MidAtlantic Retina Associates4060 Butler Pike Ste 200, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462 Directions (800) 331-6634
MidAtlantic Retina Associates840 Walnut St Fl 10, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (800) 331-6634
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Intergroup
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Oxford Health Plans
- Private HealthCare Systems
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Vander urgently for a post traumatic retinal tear. I was seen promptly and my care was OUTSTANDING. His staff is friendly, professional, and reassuring. Dr. Vander was thorough and explained everything well. I will be forever in his debt.
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1780632570
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Hospital
- University Of Michigan Hospitals and Health Centers
- WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
- University of Michigan
- Ophthalmology
