Dr. James Vary, MD
Dr. James Vary, MD is a Dermatologist in Seattle, WA.
Locations
Dermatology Clinic at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt4225 Roosevelt Way NE Fl 4, Seattle, WA 98105 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr J. Vary, MD. is my go 2 provider for all things dermatology related. He is punctual, focused & trusted. NONE better! Dr Vary is a Home Run hitter..
About Dr. James Vary, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1164533048
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vary has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Vary using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Vary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vary works at
Dr. Vary has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vary on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Vary. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vary.
