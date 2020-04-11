Dr. James Verner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Verner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Verner, MD
Overview of Dr. James Verner, MD
Dr. James Verner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Dr. Verner's Office Locations
Michigan Orthopaedic Surgeons - West Bloomfield33200 W 14 Mile Rd Ste 220, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Directions (833) 667-3627
Michigan Orthopaedic Surgeons - Southfield26025 Lahser Rd # 201, Southfield, MI 48033 Directions (833) 667-3627
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Wife had both knees replaced ,excellent results.highly recommend Dr. Verner.
About Dr. James Verner, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- Ohio St U
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University
Dr. Verner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Verner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Verner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Verner has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Verner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Verner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Verner.
