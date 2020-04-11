Overview of Dr. James Verner, MD

Dr. James Verner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Verner works at Michigan Orthopaedic Surgeons in West Bloomfield, MI with other offices in Southfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.