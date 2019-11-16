Overview

Dr. James Vest, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Surfside Beach, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL HUMAN MED and is affiliated with Conway Medical Center, Grand Strand Medical Center, Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.



Dr. Vest works at Primary Medical Associates in Surfside Beach, SC with other offices in Myrtle Beach, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.