Overview

Dr. James Vincens, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Binghamton, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chenango Memorial Hospital, Delaware Valley Hospital, Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital and UHS Binghamton General Hospital.



Dr. Vincens works at Riverside Surgical in Binghamton, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypotension and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.