Dr. James Vincens, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. James Vincens, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Binghamton, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chenango Memorial Hospital, Delaware Valley Hospital, Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital and UHS Binghamton General Hospital.
Lourdes Cardiology169 Riverside Dr, Binghamton, NY 13905 Directions (607) 798-7100Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Cardiology Associates PC161 Riverside Dr Ste 205, Binghamton, NY 13905 Directions (607) 798-7100
Hospital Affiliations
- Chenango Memorial Hospital
- Delaware Valley Hospital
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital
- UHS Binghamton General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Listened to my concerns and explained his approach going forward. Professional and personable.
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1033162730
- Emory University Hospital
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
