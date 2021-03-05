Dr. James Voos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Voos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Voos, MD
Dr. James Voos, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.
University Hospital Health System11100 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 844-7200Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Uh Ahuja Medical Center3999 Richmond Rd, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 593-5500
Cleveland Shoulder Institute LLC1000 Auburn Dr, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 844-7200
University Hosp Sys Orthpdc Sgy960 Clague Rd Ste 3110, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (440) 250-2460
- University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
CERTAINLY EARLY ON IN MY JOURNEY TO FIND EXACTLY WHAT DAMAGE JAMES T ROSNECK DID TO MY BODY...ASSURED BY, DR. VOOS, MICHAEL J. SALATA, AND BOTH METRO DOCS JOHN AND ROGER WILBERS ARE FULLY AWARE AFTER MANY X-RAYS, MRIS, SURGERIES, ETC... SO THANKFUL FOR GOOD DOCS AS OPPOSED TO NOT SO GOOD HOODLUM DIRTY DOCS SUCH AS JAMES T. ROSNECK, GARFIELD HTS. OH ..UGLY, DIRTY DOCTOR. STILL HERE. NOT GOING AWAY. NEVER EVER, JIMMY ROSNECK.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
