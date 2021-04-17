See All Internal Medicine Doctors in San Antonio, TX
Dr. James Vosberg, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (30)
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James Vosberg, MD

Dr. James Vosberg, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School and is affiliated with Methodist Heart Hospital and Methodist Hospital.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vosberg's Office Locations

    2 Spurs Ln Ste 100, San Antonio, TX 78240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 615-8003

  • Methodist Heart Hospital
  • Methodist Hospital

Tension Headache
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Rash
  View other providers who treat Rash
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. James Vosberg, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • 1235132747
    Education & Certifications

    • Scott & White Hospital - Taylor
    • Scott &amp; White Memorial Hospital
    • University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vosberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vosberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Vosberg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vosberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vosberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vosberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

