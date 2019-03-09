Dr. Vredenburgh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Vredenburgh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Vredenburgh, MD
Dr. James Vredenburgh, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Hematology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Vredenburgh works at
Dr. Vredenburgh's Office Locations
Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center114 Woodland St, Hartford, CT 06105 Directions (860) 714-4680
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr V listens to his patients, is compassionate and a terrific physician. If you live in CT you need not look elsewhere.
About Dr. James Vredenburgh, MD
- Hematology
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Dartmouth-Hitchcock Hosp
- St Francis Hosp
- University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vredenburgh accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vredenburgh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vredenburgh works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Vredenburgh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vredenburgh.
