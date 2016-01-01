Dr. Wade has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Wade, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Wade, MD
Dr. James Wade, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Taylorville Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Wade works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Wade's Office Locations
-
1
Robert H Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Ctr675 N Saint Clair St Ste 21-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-6180
Hospital Affiliations
- Taylorville Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wade?
About Dr. James Wade, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- 1992774459
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago Medical Center
- University of Illinois Hospital and Health System
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wade accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wade has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wade works at
Dr. Wade has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Lung Cancer and Polycythemia Rubra Vera, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wade on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wade speaks Dutch.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Wade. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wade.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wade, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wade appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.