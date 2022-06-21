Dr. James Wages, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wages is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Wages, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Wages, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Texarkana, TX. They graduated from University of Texas and is affiliated with Wadley Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Wages works at
Locations
Precision Spine Care - Texarkana1802 Moores Ln, Texarkana, TX 75503 Directions (903) 592-6000Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Wadley Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Love him!! Pain headaches are gone!! Highly recommend!
About Dr. James Wages, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1447561857
Education & Certifications
- Washington University In St. Louis
- University of Texas
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wages accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wages has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wages works at
Dr. Wages has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wages on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Wages. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wages.
