Dr. James Wainer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wainer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Wainer, MD
Overview
Dr. James Wainer, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE.
Dr. Wainer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Silber Psychological Services P.A.1004 Dresser Ct Ste 103, Raleigh, NC 27609 Directions (919) 831-5249
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wainer?
About Dr. James Wainer, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1952523987
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wainer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wainer works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wainer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wainer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wainer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wainer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.