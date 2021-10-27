Dr. James Walden Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walden Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Walden Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Walden Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.
Dr. Walden Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Gastrointestinal Associated Specialists1300 NW Briarcliff Pkwy Ste 150, Kansas City, MO 64150 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Walden Jr?
In todays time we are all quick to express our thoughts when we are disappointed or frustrated in our lives, today I feel blessed to have had the opportunity to meet two of the finest doctors I have ever come across. Being at a age that I find myself needing more than just your normal primary Care Physicians at times and only having lists of names in front of you to choose from in a moments notice it becomes very scarey and as a woman sometimes personal to know who you hopefully feel comfortable with for treatment. Often we as adults don't even get a choice under emergency situations. So I wanted to share this remarkable doctor. if anyone is ever put in the same situation I was. I researched and after being given the run around by others for months selected him and was so happy I did, he was so professional and compassionate and a true example of "Top Notch" James M Walden Jr
About Dr. James Walden Jr, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1164490355
Education & Certifications
- Truman Med Center
- Truman Med Center West|UMKC School of Medicine
- U Mo Affil Hosps|U Mo Affil Hosps|University Mo Affil Hosps|University Mo Affil Hosps
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walden Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walden Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Walden Jr using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Walden Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walden Jr works at
Dr. Walden Jr has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Hernia and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walden Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Walden Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walden Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walden Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walden Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.