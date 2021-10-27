Overview

Dr. James Walden Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.



Dr. Walden Jr works at Gastrointestinal Associated Specialists in Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Hernia and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.