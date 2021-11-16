See All Dermatologists in Irvine, CA
Dr. James Waldman, MD

Dermatology
3.7 (15)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview

Dr. James Waldman, MD is a Dermatologist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from New York University.

Dr. Waldman works at James S Waldman MD in Irvine, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Birthmark, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    James S Waldman MD
    22 Odyssey Ste 225, Irvine, CA 92618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 753-9747

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Birthmark
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Athlete's Foot
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cellulitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Lesion
Hair Loss
Herpes Simplex Infection
Jock Itch
Melanoma Screening
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery
Mohs Surgery
Mole Evaluation
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Abdominal Pain
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Seborrheic Keratosis
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 16, 2021
    Great doctor! He spent ample time to examine the patient. Explained the findings and treatment plan very well. Gave us treatment options. Did not push us to buy expensive lotions and creams (what most of the other dermatologists do). He is one of those good old fashion doctors who practice medicine the way it should be. I highly recommend Dr. Waldman.
    About Dr. James Waldman, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 40 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1619011764
    Education & Certifications

    • New York University
    • Dermatology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Waldman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Waldman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Waldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Waldman works at James S Waldman MD in Irvine, CA. View the full address on Dr. Waldman’s profile.

    Dr. Waldman has seen patients for Birthmark, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waldman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Waldman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waldman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waldman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waldman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

