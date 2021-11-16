Overview

Dr. James Waldman, MD is a Dermatologist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from New York University.



Dr. Waldman works at James S Waldman MD in Irvine, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Birthmark, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.