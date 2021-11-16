Dr. James Waldman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Waldman, MD
Overview
Dr. James Waldman, MD is a Dermatologist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from New York University.
Dr. Waldman works at
Locations
James S Waldman MD22 Odyssey Ste 225, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 753-9747
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Waldman?
Great doctor! He spent ample time to examine the patient. Explained the findings and treatment plan very well. Gave us treatment options. Did not push us to buy expensive lotions and creams (what most of the other dermatologists do). He is one of those good old fashion doctors who practice medicine the way it should be. I highly recommend Dr. Waldman.
About Dr. James Waldman, MD
- Dermatology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1619011764
Education & Certifications
- New York University
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waldman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waldman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Waldman has seen patients for Birthmark, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waldman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Waldman speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Waldman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waldman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waldman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waldman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.