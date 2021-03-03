Dr. James Waldron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waldron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Waldron, MD
Overview of Dr. James Waldron, MD
Dr. James Waldron, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas|University Of Texas Southwestern School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Marble Falls, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock and Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas.
Dr. Waldron's Office Locations
NeuroTexas - Round Rock425 University Blvd # 130, Round Rock, TX 78665 Directions (737) 276-4542
NeuroTexas - Cedar Park910 E Whitestone Blvd Fl 2, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Directions (512) 503-5243
NeuroTexas - Downtown Austin200 E Cesar Chavez St Ste G140, Austin, TX 78701 Directions (512) 503-5244
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Marble Falls
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock
- Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
From pre-OP to post-OP I had the best experience with Dr. Waldron and his staff. I felt and believe I was under the care of a very caring staff and in the hands of the best surgeon for my needs. I couldn't have asked for better. Very easy to talk to. Dr. Waldron has chosen a very good PA. Mike has a great bedside manner, is great at listening and very caring. I highly recommend Dr.Waldron and his staff for your needs.
About Dr. James Waldron, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of California
- Brigham &amp;amp; Womens Hospital
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas|University Of Texas Southwestern School Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
