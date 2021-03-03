See All Neurosurgeons in Round Rock, TX
Dr. James Waldron, MD

Neurosurgery
4.7 (12)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James Waldron, MD

Dr. James Waldron, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas|University Of Texas Southwestern School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Marble Falls, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock and Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas.

Dr. Waldron works at NeuroTexas - Round Rock in Round Rock, TX with other offices in Cedar Park, TX and Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Cerebrovascular Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Waldron's Office Locations

  1. 1
    NeuroTexas - Round Rock
    425 University Blvd # 130, Round Rock, TX 78665 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (737) 276-4542
  2. 2
    NeuroTexas - Cedar Park
    910 E Whitestone Blvd Fl 2, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 503-5243
  3. 3
    NeuroTexas - Downtown Austin
    200 E Cesar Chavez St Ste G140, Austin, TX 78701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 503-5244

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. David's Medical Center
  • Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Marble Falls
  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock
  • Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Cerebrovascular Disease
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Cerebrovascular Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Stroke Intervention Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Clipping Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Surgery Chevron Icon
Angiography Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cervical Herniated Disc Surgery With Fusion Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Injuries Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cavernous Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complex Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Craniotomy Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Embolization of Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Head Trauma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intracranial Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Repair Chevron Icon
Intracranial Vessel Angioplasty and Stenting Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Repair Intracranial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Skull Base Tumor Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Stereotaxis Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Spine Disease Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Ulnar Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Scott & White Health Plan
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 03, 2021
    From pre-OP to post-OP I had the best experience with Dr. Waldron and his staff. I felt and believe I was under the care of a very caring staff and in the hands of the best surgeon for my needs. I couldn't have asked for better. Very easy to talk to. Dr. Waldron has chosen a very good PA. Mike has a great bedside manner, is great at listening and very caring. I highly recommend Dr.Waldron and his staff for your needs.
    Helen Clifton — Mar 03, 2021
    Photo: Dr. James Waldron, MD
    About Dr. James Waldron, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1902926850
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of California
    Internship
    • Brigham &amp;amp;amp; Womens Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas|University Of Texas Southwestern School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Waldron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waldron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Waldron has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Waldron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Waldron has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Cerebrovascular Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waldron on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Waldron. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waldron.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waldron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waldron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

