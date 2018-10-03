Overview of Dr. James Walker, MD

Dr. James Walker, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Athens, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Athens-Limestone Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.