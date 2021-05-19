Overview

Dr. James Wallace, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF SC SCH OF MED|University of South Carolina At Columbia and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.



Dr. Wallace works at Medical Group of the Carolinas - Milestone Family Medicine in Greenville, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.